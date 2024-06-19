Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 5,792 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,599,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,774. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

