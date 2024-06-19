Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Short Interest Update

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,600 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 393,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Barkidjija sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 21.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 37,083 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 767,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after acquiring an additional 119,383 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 78.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 132,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 58,144 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BY shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on Byline Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on BY

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 125,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.12. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $153.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

About Byline Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.