Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 283.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $403.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.48.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABA. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Further Reading

