Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Short Interest Update

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabot

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the third quarter worth $373,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 5.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cabot by 13.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cabot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of Cabot stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.66. 272,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,705. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $103.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.80.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

