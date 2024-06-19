Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Down 13.6% in May

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 545,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 630,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.
View Our Latest Research Report on Cambium Networks
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Stock Down 0.7 %
CMBM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 62,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,671. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $80.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.97. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 50.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.10%. The firm had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cambium Networks
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.