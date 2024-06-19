Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Down 13.6% in May

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 545,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 630,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 13.5% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 338,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 40,179 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 60.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 290,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 268,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.9% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 266,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 49,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

CMBM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 62,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,671. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $80.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.97. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 50.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.10%. The firm had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Featured Stories

