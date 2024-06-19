Campbell Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after purchasing an additional 964,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,783 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,638,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,346. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.17. The stock has a market cap of $631.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $144.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.