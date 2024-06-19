Campbell Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,322 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,000. Wynn Resorts comprises about 2.0% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,862,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $989,639,000 after buying an additional 41,251 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,928,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $357,883,000 after buying an additional 16,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.31.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,539. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $112.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

