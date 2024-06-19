Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 15.3 %

NYSE:CANF opened at $2.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $4.48.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 113.75% and a negative net margin of 1,027.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 154,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.36% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

