Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives $134.74 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.74.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE CNI opened at $118.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 456,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 86,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.