Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.45

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$45.45 and last traded at C$45.85, with a volume of 5433596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$46.62.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$113.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$104.88.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$97.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$93.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of C$8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.8572356 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Natural Resources

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$105.70 per share, with a total value of C$43,760.71. In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$105.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,760.71. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 13,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.32, for a total value of C$1,355,779.75. Insiders sold a total of 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,833 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

