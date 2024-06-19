Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Position Decreased by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CP stock opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.92. The company has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

