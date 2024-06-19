Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Update

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,040,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 11,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. YCG LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 372,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after acquiring an additional 91,276 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 89,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 34,856 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,815,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,850,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,777,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.92. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

