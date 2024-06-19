Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,766,100 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 2,588,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,063.9 days.
Canadian Tire Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at $98.77 on Wednesday. Canadian Tire has a one year low of $91.50 and a one year high of $143.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.41.
Canadian Tire Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Tire
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.