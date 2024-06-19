Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,766,100 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 2,588,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,063.9 days.

Canadian Tire Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at $98.77 on Wednesday. Canadian Tire has a one year low of $91.50 and a one year high of $143.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.41.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

