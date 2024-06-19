Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $180.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MU. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.92.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $153.45 on Monday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.82. The firm has a market cap of $169.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,762,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,762,423.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,446 shares of company stock valued at $43,826,633. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

