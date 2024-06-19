Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGXU stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

