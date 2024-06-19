Capital Market Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 224,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after buying an additional 59,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,642,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,158. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average of $56.21.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

