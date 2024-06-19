Capital Market Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Capital Market Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.77. The stock had a trading volume of 376,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,977. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.73.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

