Capital Market Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Etfidea LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $197.00. 9,022,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,102,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.83 and its 200 day moving average is $184.02. The stock has a market cap of $565.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

