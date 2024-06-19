Capital Market Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 367.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total transaction of $13,534,459.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,801,506.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON traded down $3.65 on Wednesday, reaching $293.52. 362,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,630. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $329.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 85.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.10.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

