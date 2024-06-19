Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $760,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Market Strategies LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $549.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,221,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,633. The business’s 50 day moving average is $523.56 and its 200-day moving average is $505.24. The company has a market cap of $474.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $549.77.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

