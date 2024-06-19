Capital Market Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,613 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs BDC accounts for about 1.0% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 143,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 24,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

NYSE:GSBD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.53. 443,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,817. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $15.94.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.33 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 45.80% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

