Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 2,184 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Capital Market Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises 2.8% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 64,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.96. 297,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,309. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.62.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.