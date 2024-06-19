Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 583 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Market Strategies LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 13,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $59.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,500,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,229,761. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

