CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Short Interest Down 12.7% in May

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the May 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CareCloud Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLDO traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,515. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

