CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Short Interest Down 12.7% in May

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the May 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
CareCloud Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CCLDO traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,515. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $22.93.
About CareCloud
