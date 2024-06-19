Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $228,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $6.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $422.12. The stock had a trading volume of 342,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,687. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $402.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $235.79 and a 1-year high of $430.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

