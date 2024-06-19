Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 23,299 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 13.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $24,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,183,000 after purchasing an additional 955,755 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,032,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,003,000 after buying an additional 693,985 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,973,000 after buying an additional 547,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 820,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,585,000 after buying an additional 405,561 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BLV traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.02. The company had a trading volume of 373,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,565. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $75.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.44.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

