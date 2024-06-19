Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 70 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.56. 5,112,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,062,846. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $168.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $397.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

