Carrier Global Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Carrier Global has raised its dividend by an average of 38.6% per year over the last three years. Carrier Global has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.20. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CARR

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.