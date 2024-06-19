CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0388 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $31.29 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008860 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,922.54 or 0.99963158 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012283 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005192 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000764 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00081274 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0395482 USD and is down -10.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $2,363,994.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

