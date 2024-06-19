Ceiba Investments (LON:CBA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.00

Ceiba Investments (LON:CBA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30), with a volume of 5095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.36).

Ceiba Investments Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £38.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 30.02.

About Ceiba Investments

Ceiba Investments Ltd is a Guernsey based Investment fund dedicated to attract investment and invest in various sectors of the Cuban economy.

