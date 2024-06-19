Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Celestica stock opened at $59.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 2.28. Celestica has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2,494.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,703,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368,293 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Celestica by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,094,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,153,000 after buying an additional 2,054,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Celestica by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,643,000 after buying an additional 64,658 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,386,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 0.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

