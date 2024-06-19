Celestica (TSE:CLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.00

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$83.00 and last traded at C$81.63, with a volume of 98395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$81.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC lowered shares of Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Celestica Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.65, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$68.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.35.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 4.5011198 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In other Celestica news, Senior Officer Todd Christopher Cooper sold 12,500 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.45, for a total transaction of C$655,625.00. In related news, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.51, for a total transaction of C$1,048,187.00. Also, Senior Officer Todd Christopher Cooper sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.45, for a total value of C$655,625.00. Insiders have sold a total of 68,700 shares of company stock worth $3,983,829 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

