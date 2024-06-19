Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,710,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the May 15th total of 15,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.64.

Get Celsius alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,035,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,891,257.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 324,049 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Celsius by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 332,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of Celsius stock traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.28. 7,934,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,960,157. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.77.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.