Centrifuge 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.01 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $25.11 million and $1.01 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 548,089,946 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 548,065,638 with 494,278,274 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.42348753 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,629,069.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.