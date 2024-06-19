Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,132,100 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 1,076,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 174.2 days.
Ceres Power Stock Performance
Shares of Ceres Power stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Ceres Power has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.
Ceres Power Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ceres Power
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- What is a Dividend King?
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.