Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,132,100 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 1,076,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 174.2 days.

Ceres Power Stock Performance

Shares of Ceres Power stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Ceres Power has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, provides fuel cells for power generation and electrolysers for green hydrogen in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates electrical natural gas, biogas, and pure and blend hydrogen. It also develops solid oxide electrolysis cell, provides a pathway to produce green hydrogen using fossil fuels.

