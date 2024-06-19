Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Short Interest Update

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the May 15th total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $243,094.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,033.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $243,094.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,033.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

Institutional Trading of Certara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Certara by 32.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Certara by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Certara by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after buying an additional 32,790 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Certara by 24.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Certara by 31.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 151,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 36,490 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of CERT stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Certara has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $19.87.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CERT. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

