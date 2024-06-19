CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Short Interest Update

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NYSE:CF traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.56. 2,017,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,802. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.70. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,644,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,445,000 after buying an additional 151,148 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,078,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,753,000 after acquiring an additional 204,536 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CF Industries by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,920,000 after acquiring an additional 835,557 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CF Industries by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,779,000 after purchasing an additional 414,785 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CF Industries by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,862,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,576,000 after purchasing an additional 203,885 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

