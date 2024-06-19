Charles Pellerin Purchases 27,300 Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) Director Charles Pellerin acquired 27,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,200.00.

Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

On Tuesday, May 21st, Charles Pellerin bought 440,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,760,000.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Charles Pellerin purchased 700,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,905,000.00.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CFW stock opened at C$4.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.74 and a 1-year high of C$6.20. The firm has a market cap of C$342.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1.79, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$343.90 million. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 8.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.6198582 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ATB Capital downgraded Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Canada downgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CFW

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.