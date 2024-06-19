Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 897,500 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 992,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,975.0 days.

Charter Hall Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTOUF opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Charter Hall Group has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85.

Get Charter Hall Group alerts:

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Charter Hall is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We've curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.