Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 897,500 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 992,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,975.0 days.
Charter Hall Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CTOUF opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Charter Hall Group has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Charter Hall Group
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.