Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,578,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 6.8% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $2,082,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 222,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $153.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.05. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC lifted their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

