Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $109.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,762,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,136,387. The company has a market capitalization of $431.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

