Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,887 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for about 1.2% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $24,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 19,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.57.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE PSX traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $135.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,588,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

