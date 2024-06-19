Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $5.52 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 202.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,766 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,459 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,402,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $67.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,093,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,152,189. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average is $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $543.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $67.87.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,031,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

