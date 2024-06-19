Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $79.54 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,162 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 39,733 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 3.8% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Cheniere Energy worth $79,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 198,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,895,000 after purchasing an additional 44,508 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,894,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

NYSE LNG traded up $6.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,933,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,868. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.41 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

