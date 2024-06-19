Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 654,047 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,673,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 654,047 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners makes up approximately 11.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $237,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,519,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $912,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,558 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,770,000 after acquiring an additional 802,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,571,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,480,000 after acquiring an additional 622,108 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the third quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after acquiring an additional 109,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,491,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,651,000 after acquiring an additional 62,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

WES stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,241. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.83.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WES shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.55.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

