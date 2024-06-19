Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.99

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.88. Chimerix shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 393,188 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on CMRX. StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Chimerix Trading Down 2.0 %

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 25,337.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 24.3% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 116,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 72,719 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

