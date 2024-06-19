Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Short Interest Update

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 13,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

COGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NASDAQ COGT opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $13.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,995,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after acquiring an additional 493,884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 1,322.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,569,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,521 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,854,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,641 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 288,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 96,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 317,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 212,687 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

