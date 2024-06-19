Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 123.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

COGT opened at $8.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 1,322.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,569,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248,521 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,854,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after buying an additional 3,644,641 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 12,785.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,099,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after buying an additional 2,083,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,746,000 after buying an additional 1,231,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,962,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after buying an additional 1,048,580 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

