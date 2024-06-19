Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.07) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.45). The company issued revenue guidance of $344 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $339.02 million. Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.070–0.070 EPS.

Cognyte Software Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.70.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.69 million during the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGNT

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.