Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

NYSE CNS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.80. 231,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,454. Cohen & Steers has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $78.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.83%.

In other news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $519,528.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,018 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,496.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 135,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,957,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,321,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 389,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 30,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

